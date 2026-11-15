Theni driver dies in Madurai police station; CB-CID begins probe

Three police personnel, including Chekkanurani station inspector M Muthu Kumar, have been suspended. South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari said to ensure transparency and an impartial investigation, a judicial magistrate inquest has been requested and the case has been transferred to the CB-CID for a thorough investigation. The IG added that the station’s CCTV footage of the day of the incident has been preserved.

According to preliminary information, the deceased, Balakrishnan, went to the restroom attached to the inspector’s room around 6 am. “When Balakrishnan did not come out even after nearly 15 minutes, the police went inside to check and found him lying unconscious, apparently after a suicide attempt,” an officer said, adding that the restroom door was not locked when Balakrishnan used the toilet.

“The police did not torture him in custody, and the CCTV footage clearly shows Balakrishnan entering the restroom,” the officer said.