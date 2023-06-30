Fisheries varsity Controller of Exams, staffer suspended

TIRUCHY: Confirmed by the investigations that a mega scam took place in the admission of as many as 38 students at MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thalainayeru, a constituent College of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, the University’s controller of examination and a typist were suspended and the admission for those students were cancelled.



While a few students were in the waiting list for admissions for the Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc) at MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute in Thalainayeru in 2022-23, the students who had less than the eligible cut off of 190 were given admission and this raised many eyebrows. A few students who lost admission lodged a complaint with the Fisheries University and so an internal inquiry was ordered. The state government ordered for a parallel inquiry by the Commissioner of Fisheries. The probe confirmed that a huge sum was collected from the ineligible students for granting admission during the academic year.



Subsequently, the Controller of Examination of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University P Jawahar, who is also the in-charge of admission and the typist Immanuel were suspended a few days back. The university also had withheld the admission of all the 38 students.



According to the Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University G Sugumar, a detailed inquiry is underway by the university while the government has also been involved in a parallel inquiry. The teams would also inquire about the other constituent colleges under the University, he said.

