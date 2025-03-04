Fisherfolk protest in Rameswaram intensifies, threaten self-immolation

CHENNAI: Intensifying their protest against the Sri Lankan authorities for harassing and detaining fishermen from the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, the fisherfolk in Rameswaram who have been staging protests for the past five days threatened to self-immolate if no action was taken soon.

According to a Maalaimalar report, hundreds of fishermen in Rameswaram began an indefinite strike on February 28, demanding the release of fishermen who were detained and had their boats seized in Sri Lanka for fishing across the border.

Following this, TN fishermen have been indulging in various kinds of demonstrations including a hunger strike, boycotting work and begging to collect funds to pay the fine imposed on their counterparts to draw attention to the issue.

The issue escalated on Tuesday when some of them threatened to set themselves on fire. Due to this, heavy police security was deployed in the area and fire engine services were kept on standby.

The protestors said that the central government is turning a blind eye to the issue while their peers have been languishing in prison with no way of paying the fine imposed on them.

Meanwhile, state Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, who visited the protest site last night, said Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking steps to find a permanent solution to the fishermen issue and promised to fulfil their demands within 10 days.

However, the protestors refused to call off the protest until their demands were met. Due to the protest intensifying with each passing day, boats have not ventured into the sea for fishing, causing a loss of over Rs 30 crores so far.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a press release, said that the compensation amount provided to the owners of boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy will be increased from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs, and the daily assistance provided to the families of fishermen in prison will be increased from Rs 350 to Rs 500.