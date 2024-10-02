First TN Cabinet meet after Udhayanidhi's elevation on Oct 8, monsoon prep likely on cards

CHENNAI: In a first after the elevation of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi to the deputy Chief Minister post, the State cabinet meets on October 8 under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The meeting would be held at 11 am in the state secretariat under the chairmanship of Stalin, who dropped three ministers and inducted four others, including V Senthil Balaji who is out on bail in a criminal case, into the cabinet.

The cabinet meeting could likely coincide with the onset of the northeast monsoon which accounts for most of the state's rainfall, putting many parts of TN under risk of waterlogging.

With the state and especially the capital city Chennai experiencing one of its worst flood devastations during the NE monsoon season last year, the cabinet meeting could apportion sizable time for monsoon preparedness.

The meeting is expected to approve the investment commitments secured by the State Industries department during Chief Minister Stalin's fortnight-long business trip to the US.

Stalin-led delegation inked deals worth Rs 7,618 crore during the business tour and also signed a couple of other project proposals upon arrival at the city.

Earlier on August 13, the State Cabinet met and approved investment proposals worth Rs 44,125 crore with a capacity to generate over 24,000 jobs in the state.