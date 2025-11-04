First time in board exam: Class 12 students allowed to use calculators for accountancy paper

CHENNAI: For the first time, Tamil Nadu will now allow Class 12 students to use calculators for accountancy paper in the board exam scheduled on March 9.

Calling this a long-pending demand from teachers and students, the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “We came to a decision after weighing its pros and cons. We’ll also continue to provide scribes for students and private candidates with disabilities. Similar to the previous year, the department will provide laptops to blind students appearing for the board exams.”

Speaking to DT Next, K Natramizhan, accountancy teacher at a Corporation school, said, “The teachers’ associations have been asking to allow students to use a regular calculator. It’s imperative for students to use calculators in board exams as it will be essential to make calculations on balance sheets and other mathematics problems. There is a high probability that the introduction of calculators will lead to a spike in the number of centums and pass percentage.”

Subsequently, one of the students from the class of 2023, who had appeared for an accountancy paper without a calculator, said, “Accountancy paper has several mathematical problems to solve with several digits. Oftentimes, students are in a dilemma if the results are accurate. Hence, introducing a calculator for the subject is the correct move.”

Along with announcing exam schedules for higher secondary classes, Minister Poyyamozhi also held an all-Chief Education Officers (CEOs) meeting, where preparatory works for the board exams were discussed.

The respective district CEOs have been directed to plan and complete lessons within the time along with providing appropriate time and training for those who are repeating classes.

Furthermore, he held discussions with CEOs on necessary and prompt investigations against teachers and non-teaching staff. “For long-pending disciplinary cases under Rule 17 (A) and 17 (B) against teachers and non-teaching staff, appropriate procedures should be followed to complete the inquiry and issue final orders,” he insisted. “Pensions and other monetary benefits due to retired officers, teachers, and non-teaching staff should be provided within the prescribed time.”