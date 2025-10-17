FIRs registered against advocate and VCK cadres following alleged assault

CHENNAI: A legal and political dispute - originated from a scuffle between a lawyer and VCK activists near Madras HC -'has escalated with the registration of two separate First Information Reports involving advocate Rajiv Gandhi and members of the VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) cadre, by Chennai police.

According to police sources, the cases stem from an alleged assault and a subsequent counter-complaint, painting a picture of a confrontational incident between the individuals.

The first FIR has been registered against members of the VCK cadre based on a complaint by Advocate Rajiv Gandhi. The cadre faces charges under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for their alleged involvement in assaulting the advocate.

The specific sections invoked are:

· Sec 296 - Obscene acts and songs: A cognizable and bailable offense carrying a penalty of imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of ₹1,000, or both.

· Sec 115(2) - Voluntarily causing hurt: A non-cognizable and bailable offense punishable by imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of ₹10,000, or both.

In a countermove, a second FIR has been filed against Advocate Rajiv Gandhi himself. This complaint, allegedly from the VCK side, accuses him of:

· Sec 126(2) - Wrongfully restraining any person: A cognizable and bailable offense.

· Sec 351(2) - Criminal intimidation: A non-cognizable and bailable offense.

· Sec 352 - Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace: A non-cognizable and bailable offense.

Police officials have confirmed that investigations into both FIRs are ongoing.