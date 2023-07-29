Fire at Tiruvaiyaru music college destroys trees, plants in 3 acres of land

TIRUCHY: A fire broke out at the Tamil Nadu Government Music Collegein Tiruvaiyaru premises on Friday afternoon and trees and plants in an area of three acres were reduced to ashes. The Tamil Nadu Government Music College, Tiruvaiyaru has been functioning in a sprawling 10 acres of land which also houses a Girls Hostel for students from the backward communities. Apparently there was a heavy windflow which led to the outbreak by Friday afternoon.

The fire soon spread to the hostel located nearby. The students from the hostel and college ran helter skelter because of panic. On information, the fire and rescue team from Thirukattupalli led by the station fire officer Purushothaman and Tiruvaiyaru station fire officer Arun Ganesan rushed to the spot and doused the fire after fighting for more than an hour. Though there was no fatality or damage of the valuables, a detailed investigation has been ordered to find out the the cause for the fire.