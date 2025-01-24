Final chapter of Dravidian Model govt will be written in Tiruparankundram, says BJP's H Raja

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader H Raja on Thursday declared that Tiruparankundram will be the site where the final chapter of the anti-Hindu Dravidian model will be written.

Raja's remarks come in the wake of a controversy surrounding IUML MP Navaskani, who allegedly consumed non-vegetarian food at the Thiruparankundram Subramania Swami hill, a sacred site for Hindus.

Raja condemned this act as a blatant disregard for Hindu sentiments and a deliberate attempt to provoke communal tensions.

"The Sri kandar Hill in Tiruparankundram is an integral part of Hindu heritage and culture, " Raja emphasised.

"It is not Sikandar Hill, as some mischievous elements would have us believe. The DMK government's tacit approval of this distortion is a telling indicator of its willingness to pander to vote bank politics, even if it means undermining the cultural and religious sensitivities of Hindus," he said in a statement.

The former MLA drew parallels between Tiruparankundram and revered Hindu sites like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting that Tiruparankundram will become a unifying place of worship for Hindus in Tamil Nadu.

He called upon Hindus to unite and reclaim their cultural heritage, urging them to resist the forces of anti-Hindu Dravidianism that have sought to erode their identity and traditions.

"The Soorasamharam of Lord Murugan will be completed in 2026," Raja declared.

"Let this momentous occasion mark the beginning of a new era of Hindu resurgence in Tamil Nadu. Let us unite to vanquish the forces of anti-Hindu Dravidianism and reclaim our rightful place in the cultural and religious landscape of our state, " added H Raja.