‘Feast’ at Tiruparankundram dargah stopped by police

MADURAI: Controversy erupted in the temple town of Tiruparankundram after a group of Muslims tried to carry ‘objectionable’ food items to the hilltop Sikandar Badsha Dargah.

The group picked up an argument after police blocked them from taking food items for a ‘communal harmony feast’ planned on Saturday. Police refused to allow them, saying that permission was granted to visit the dargah only for worship and not for any other purposes.

Members of Tiruparankundram Jamaath, who arrived in large numbers carrying a goat ostensibly for cooking purposes on the hilltop shrine, objected to the conditions laid by the police.

The standoff turned out to be sensitive owing to the presence of the famous Murugan temple, one among the six abodes of the Lord, at the foothill.

A minor scuffle broke out as some members tried to violate orders issued by the police. After the police warned protesters of arrest, they dispersed from the location. This is not the first such dispute in the town with the famous Murugan temple and a dargah. On December 25, one person from Rajapalayam tried to carry a goat to the hilltop dargah for the Kandhuri festival. Police then also denied him entry, leading to a protest by SDPI and VCK workers.

Madurai Commissioner of Police J Loganathan said the Jamaath had submitted a petition, but we instructed them not to cook or consume meat at the dargah.