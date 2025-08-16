Fill gaps in TN’s intra-state flight connectivity: TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Friday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to address what he described as a persistent gap in intra-state flight connectivity in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on social media, tagging the Union Minister and the Ministry’s official handles, Rajaa said sectors such as Chennai to Tiruchy and Thoothukudi consistently operate at full capacity, yet continue to be served by smaller ATR aircraft instead of Airbus A320s.

“ATR services may be suitable for tier-3 connectivity, but not for a state that drives India’s economy and handles a large volume of business travellers,” he said, adding that passengers often face discomfort due to inadequate air-conditioning on such flights.

Industrialists have raised concerns over the deployment of smaller aircraft on busy routes, he said. "What is the use of opening new airports if larger aircraft are not introduced for Tamil Nadu? The Union government and IndiGo must end this neglect, especially while charging high fares," he said.

He further claimed that ATR aircraft are more prone to turbulence and hard landings, leading frequent travellers to avoid them. "Investors and our MPs have repeatedly highlighted this issue. I have personally written to the Union minister several times and raised it in meetings," Rajaa said, questioning why one of the airline's busiest routes continues to operate with smaller planes.

Rajaa urged the Union government and IndiGo to replace ATRs with larger, more stable aircraft to improve comfort, safety, and capacity for passengers travelling within Tamil Nadu.