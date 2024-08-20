Filing lateral entry posts is a direct assault on social justice, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called the filling of lateral entry posts in the union government without applying SC/ST and OBC reservation an assault on social justice and said that caste census was imperative to guarantee that education and job opportunities are justly distributed to all backward and oppressed sections of the society.

Suggesting ways to to uphold Social justice, safeguard Reservation and ensure its rightful implementation, Chief Minister Stalin said, “LateralEntry is a direct assault on #

SocialJustice, depriving the meritorious SC, ST, OBC and minority officers of their deserved opportunities at the top. The Union Govt must halt this practice, prioritise filling backlog vacancies for OBCs & SC/STs, and ensure fair and equitable promotions.”

“We demand the complete abolition of the Creamy Layer, a concept we have always opposed. In the meantime, the stagnant ceiling for the #CreamyLayer must be raised without any further delay,” said Stalin, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page.

“Above all, a nationwide Caste census is imperative to guarantee that educational and job opportunities are justly distributed to all backward and oppressed sections of our society, who have been historically denied their rightful share,” Stalin added.