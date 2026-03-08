Few days into summer, TN's peak power demand crosses 20,000 MW

The State’s peak power demand touched 20,211 MW on Friday, compared with the all-time high of 20,830 MW recorded on May 2, 2024. The latest figure was also higher than last year’s peak of 20,148 MW recorded on April 24.

Officials said the projected peak demand for 2025 was 22,080 MW, but the actual demand remained lower due to favourable weather conditions. For this year, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has anticipated the peak demand to reach 21,972 MW in April, slightly lower than last year’s projected figure of 22,080 MW. However, officials noted that the power demand had already surged in the first week of March.