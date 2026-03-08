Few days into summer, TN's peak power demand crosses 20,000 MW

CHENNAI: With summer setting in and temperatures rising, Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand has crossed the 20,000 MW mark for the first time in 2026, driven largely by increased use of air conditioners in households.
The State’s peak power demand touched 20,211 MW on Friday, compared with the all-time high of 20,830 MW recorded on May 2, 2024. The latest figure was also higher than last year’s peak of 20,148 MW recorded on April 24.
Officials said the projected peak demand for 2025 was 22,080 MW, but the actual demand remained lower due to favourable weather conditions. For this year, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has anticipated the peak demand to reach 21,972 MW in April, slightly lower than last year’s projected figure of 22,080 MW. However, officials noted that the power demand had already surged in the first week of March.
Daily energy consumption reached 416.284 million units (MU), the highest so far this year, though it remained below the all-time high of 454.32 MU recorded on April 30, 2024. In 2025, the highest energy consumption of 446.213 MU was recorded on April 25.
The increase in power demand coincides with forecasts of largely dry weather across the State. Meteorological Department officials had forecast maximum temperatures likely to remain above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in a few pockets of the State on March 7 and 8.
“Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Vellore, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts on March 7 and 8,” an official said.
Amid the rising temperatures and clear skies, solar power generation has also increased. TNPDCL absorbed 53.7 million units of solar power on Friday, the highest in a single day so far. The previous highest solar generation in a day in Tamil Nadu was 50.8 MU.
Solar power generation peaked at 7,107 MW on Friday. Tamil Nadu has an installed solar capacity of 9,555 MW. TNPDCL officials said the utility has tied up with private generators for long-term, medium-term and short-term power supply to meet the rising demand. “We will be able to meet the power demand without any issues in supply,” an official said.