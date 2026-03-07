Hot, humid conditions likely over parts of north Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast hot and humid weather over Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts on Sunday as temperatures continue to rise across Tamil Nadu.
Chennai and several other parts of the State have been experiencing uncomfortable weather conditions, with maximum temperatures showing a slight upward trend. Vellore recorded the highest temperature in the State on Saturday at 40°C (104°F).
According to RMC data for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal increased slightly, though there were no major widespread changes. A notable rise was recorded in Tondi, where temperatures increased by 3°C, and in Udhagamandalam, which saw a rise of 5.6°C.
While Karaikal remained close to normal levels, temperatures in several other places were 2°C to 5°C above average.
The weather department said maximum temperatures ranged between 35°C and 40°C over the plains of interior Tamil Nadu, 32°C to 37°C over coastal areas, and 22°C to 29°C over hilly regions. After Vellore, Karur Paramathi and Erode recorded the next highest temperatures at 38°C.
Health officials have advised the public to take precautions to avoid heat stress, to remain indoors between 12 noon and 3 pm as far as possible and to stay hydrated by drinking water and fluids such as ORS, buttermilk or lemon water even if they do not feel thirsty.
Officials also advised wearing lightweight, light-coloured cotton clothing and avoiding leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles. Using umbrellas or hats and keeping a damp cloth on the head or neck can help reduce heat exposure.
In case of sunstroke, officials recommend immediately moving the affected person to a shaded or cool place, applying a wet cloth on the body and pouring room-temperature water over the head. The person should be given ORS, lemon water or rice water and taken to a hospital immediately, as heat stroke can be fatal without medical care.
People arriving from cooler climates have been advised to avoid direct sun exposure for at least a week to allow their bodies to adjust, drink adequate water and gradually increase the time spent outdoors instead of exposing themselves to peak heat suddenly.