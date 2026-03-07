Hot, humid conditions likely over parts of north Tamil Nadu

While Karaikal remained close to normal levels, temperatures in several other places were 2°C to 5°C above average.

The weather department said maximum temperatures ranged between 35°C and 40°C over the plains of interior Tamil Nadu, 32°C to 37°C over coastal areas, and 22°C to 29°C over hilly regions. After Vellore, Karur Paramathi and Erode recorded the next highest temperatures at 38°C.

Health officials have advised the public to take precautions to avoid heat stress, to remain indoors between 12 noon and 3 pm as far as possible and to stay hydrated by drinking water and fluids such as ORS, buttermilk or lemon water even if they do not feel thirsty.