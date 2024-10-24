Fever claims life of one more student in Anthiyur

COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old girl studying class eight in a private school fainted and died in her classroom on Wednesday.

Police said Harini, daughter of Muruganandam and Shanthi from Bhavani, who works as a teacher in the same school in Anthiyur, was suffering from fever and vomiting over the last two days.

“She was discharged after treatment at a private hospital in the same neighbourhood. She had gone to school on Wednesday. After a while, the girl informed her mother that she felt uneasy and fainted. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors informed Harini was brought dead,” police said.

On receiving information, the Anthiyur police sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital. An inquiry is underway to find the reason behind her sudden death.

A week ago, a student fainted after heavy bouts of vomiting in the classroom at Paruvachi near Anthiyur. He was immediately taken to the hospital but died without responding to treatment. Post-mortem revealed that the boy suffered from rat fever.