Festival special trains announced between Tambaram-Coimbatore; check details

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated in Tambaram and Coimbatore sectors to clear extra rush of passengers during Pooja holidays and the upcoming Diwali festival, Southern Railway (SR) announced.

Train No 06184 Tambaram-Coimbatore Weekly Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 6 pm on October 11, 18, and 25 and on November 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 (Fridays) and reach Coimbatore at 8.10 am the next day (8 services).

Train No 06185 Coimbatore-Tambaram Weekly Festival Special will leave Coimbatore at 11.45 pm on October 13, 20, 27, and on November 3, 10, 17, 24, and also on December 1 (Sunday), and reach Tambaram at 12.30 pm the next day (8 services), a release issued by SR said.

Advance reservations for the above special trains, comprising an AC Two-Tier Coach, two AC Three-Tier Coaches, 12 Sleeper Class Coaches, three General Second Class Coaches, and two Second Class Coaches (disabled-friendly) are open.