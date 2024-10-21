Begin typing your search...
Festival lights up with TN govt bonus to TASMAC employees
Reports further stated that the employees will receive a maximum bonus amount of Rs 16,800.
CHENNAI: Ahead of the Deepavali festival, the state government has announced a bonus for TASMAC employees.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the bonus will be provided to C and D class workers, with a 20% bonus being granted to these employees.
Further details awaited.
