Begin typing your search...

    Festival lights up with TN govt bonus to TASMAC employees

    Reports further stated that the employees will receive a maximum bonus amount of Rs 16,800.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Oct 2024 2:54 PM IST
    Festival lights up with TN govt bonus to TASMAC employees
    X

    Representative Image (Thanthi tv)

    CHENNAI: Ahead of the Deepavali festival, the state government has announced a bonus for TASMAC employees.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the bonus will be provided to C and D class workers, with a 20% bonus being granted to these employees.

    Reports further stated that the employees will receive a maximum bonus amount of Rs 16,800.

    Further details awaited.

    Deepavali FestivalTasmac employeesBonus
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick