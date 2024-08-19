Female SI suspended in connection with Thanjavur gang rape incident

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent gang rape of a 23-year-old woman in Orathanadu of Thanjavur district, the Director General of Police (DGP) has issued an order to remove Sub-Inspector (SI) Surya from her temporary post, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Meanwhile, residents of Papanadu in the district on Monday shut down shops and staged a protest demanding justice for the young woman.

Urging for accountability from law enforcement personnel, the protesting mob targeted the SI, accusing her of mishandling the investigation.

In response to these allegations, the Director General of Police (DGP) issued an order suspending SI Surya.

The protestors, on the other hand, also called for stringent action to curb drug and ganja trafficking, which they claimed is prevalent in the area, attributing it as the reason behind such heinous crimes.

During their agitation, they demanded financial compensation and a government job for the victim as part of the justice and rehabilitation process.

According to sources, the Thanjavur woman was reportedly gang-raped by Kavidasan (25), his friends Divakar (27), Praveen (20) and a 17-year-old boy on August 12. When she attempted to flee, they threatened her with dire consequences and brandished a broken bottle and knife. They also recorded the crime on their phone.

The woman managed to escape and complained to the Orathanadu All-Women Police during the late hours of August 12. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Kavidsan, Divakar, Praveen, and the minor boy. While the minor was sent to a borstal school, the other three were lodged in prison under judicial custody.

On Saturday, the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court in Orathanadu sought an explanation from the Pattukkottai GH which reportedly failed to provide medical assistance to the victim, as claimed by her relatives.

She was later taken to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where is currently undergoing treatment.

(Wioth inputs from Bureau)