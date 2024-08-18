Explain reasons for not treating ‘rape’ victim, court tells Pattukkottai GH

TIRUCHY: District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court, Orathanadu on Saturday sought an explanation from the Pattukkottai GH which failed to provide medical assistance to a young woman who was allegedly gang-raped recently.

According to sources, a 23-year-old woman from Thanjavur was reportedly gang-raped by a gang which was later identified as Kavidasan (25), his friends Divakar (27), Praveen (20) and a 17-year-old boy on August 12.

When the young woman attempted to escape from them, they threatened her with dire consequences and even threatened her with a broken bottle and a knife. Subsequently, they had sexually assaulted her and video graphed on their mobile.

The woman managed to escape and complained to the Orathanadu All-Women Police during the late hours of August 12. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Kavidsan, Divakar, Praveen and the minor boy. While the minor was sent to Borstal school, the other three were lodged in the prison under judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim took her to Pattukkottai GH for treatment but the doctors refused to provide medical assistance. Hence they took her to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment.

Against such a backdrop, the Orathanadu District Munsif and Judicial Magistrate N Azhagesan who took the statement of the victim, sent a notice to the Pattukkottai GH and asked the doctors for their explanation for their failure to provide treatment to the victim.

The magistrate sought a response from the Principal Medical Officer from the GH before August 27.