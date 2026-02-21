Felicitation first, stabbing follows: DMK office-bearer attacked by youth in Vedasandur

DINDUGAL: A DMK office-bearer was stabbed by a man who had arrived to felicitate him on Saturday in Thamuthupatti in Vedasandur.
Veerasaminathan, DMK south union secretary of Vedasandur, resides at his farmhouse in Thamuthupatti. Hundreds visit him every day to meet him. A youth who came to see him stopped his car while he was leaving for an event and said he wanted to drape a shawl over him.
He stepped down to accept the shawl from the youth, and after clicking a photograph, the youth immediately took out a cockfighting knife he had hidden and stabbed him deeply in the back of his waist, also slashing his back and chest.
People with Veerasaminathan immediately caught the youth. During the scuffle, Nachimuthu (54) of Kulathur Kalampatti, who had come to give an invitation for a family function, was also unexpectedly stabbed on the hip.
Bleeding heavily, he asked that no one touch the youth who stabbed him and that he be handed over safely to the police, and then came to Vedasandur Government Hospital for treatment.
On receiving the information, several DMK functionaries gathered at the government hospital, creating a tense situation.
Police investigation revealed that the person who stabbed him was Mani (27) of Perumal Kovilpatti near Eriyodu. In the police inquiry, Mani reportedly said he slashed him due to a financial dispute, and he was arrested.