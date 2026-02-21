Felicitation first, stabbing follows: DMK office-bearer attacked by youth in Vedasandur

Veerasaminathan, DMK south union secretary of Vedasandur, resides at his farmhouse in Thamuthupatti. Hundreds visit him every day to meet him. A youth who came to see him stopped his car while he was leaving for an event and said he wanted to drape a shawl over him.

He stepped down to accept the shawl from the youth, and after clicking a photograph, the youth immediately took out a cockfighting knife he had hidden and stabbed him deeply in the back of his waist, also slashing his back and chest.