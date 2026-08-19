Fee details not displayed in Tamil Nadu private schools despite Madras High Court order

Several private schools still do not prominently display complete fee details on their notice boards or websites, leaving parents to depend on individual enquiries and admission offices for information. The gap between the court’s directive and its implementation raises questions over monitoring and enforcement.

The issue of transparency comes at a time when the School Education Department and Minister A Rajmohan assured that there would be no foul play in private school operations.

The complaints, however, underline a broader public demand for transparency and accountability. In the case of private schools, parents argued that knowing the exact fee structure was not a privilege but a basic requirement. The High Court’s order has established the legal obligation; the immediate challenge was ensuring that schools actually comply.