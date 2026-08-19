Fee details not displayed in Tamil Nadu private schools despite Madras High Court order

CHENNAI: Failing to follow the Madras High Court order, several private schools in Tamil Nadu continue to leave parents without easy access to detailed information on the fees they are required to pay. The issue has assumed significance as the court has specifically directed private schools to display their approved fee structures prominently on notice boards and websites.
The HC, in July, held that schools covered under the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2019, must publicly disclose the fee structure fixed by the government-appointed fee determination committee, along with other charges approved by the competent authority.
Justice M Dhandapani stressed that parents should have access to such information before choosing a school, enabling them to make an informed decision and avoid unexpected financial burdens. However, the ground situation remains a concern.
Several private schools still do not prominently display complete fee details on their notice boards or websites, leaving parents to depend on individual enquiries and admission offices for information. The gap between the court’s directive and its implementation raises questions over monitoring and enforcement.
The issue of transparency comes at a time when the School Education Department and Minister A Rajmohan assured that there would be no foul play in private school operations.
The complaints, however, underline a broader public demand for transparency and accountability. In the case of private schools, parents argued that knowing the exact fee structure was not a privilege but a basic requirement. The High Court’s order has established the legal obligation; the immediate challenge was ensuring that schools actually comply.