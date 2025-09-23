Faulty biometric may be linked to funding for food at ADW hostels

CHENNAI: The biometric system implemented at Adi Dravidar hostels for both school and college students has been frequently reporting a glitch.

This is a serious concern as the staff wonder about reduced funding for serving food for students, as officials often go by the attendance marked in the biometric, while approving funds.

In the academic year 2024-25, the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare implemented the biometric system named ‘Nallosai’ at 1,340 hostels for school and college students. Though it was not welcomed initially, higher officials alleged that this system would reduce malpractices at the hostels, especially by wardens.

And, former chief secretary V Irai Anbu, who initiated the development of the department and hostels, directed the installation of internet facilities at all hostels across TN. But, stakeholders allege that the work is largely pending.

Speaking about it, ADW staff said, “ADW hostels located in remote villages, private buildings, among others, have still not been given internet facilities. And, those hostels, which have been given the connection, have frequently reported a glitch in the biometric service.”

Due to this, even if attendance is marked by students, the fingerprints are not recognised. The same problem persists with facial recognition.

“Often, the biometric system does not recognise fingerprints and faces. So, it shows that the student is either absent or does not stay in the hostel. Due to this, higher officials, without intimation, cut down on the fund allocation for food,” said a ADW teacher.

Meanwhile, sources within the department allege that officials suspect that wardens forge students enrolled in hostels to extract additional funds. But, speaking to DT Next, wardens responded on how biometrics could be manipulated, as it requires Aadhaar, income and caste certificates to get students registered in the first place?

“ADW hostels solely meant to serve students are depriving them of proper food over unwarranted allegations,” said a member of ADW teachers’ association. Department officials did not respond when contacted.