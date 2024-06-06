Father-son duo selling spurious arrack in sachets held in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested a father-son duo who had allegedly sold the arrack sachets on Wednesday. On a tip-off that the spurious spirit has been widely sold across Thanjavur, a police team from Thanjavur conducted an elaborate search operation.

During the vehicle inspection, the team found two persons who had been moving suspiciously. On seeing the police, the duo attempted to escape and soon, the police caught them after a brief chase.

They were identified as Selvaraj (58) and his son Selvamani (29) and the police found they were possessing as many as 40 sachets of arrack in a bag. Subsequently, they were arrested and produced before the court before being sent to prison.