Father kills three daughters, dies by suicide over debt burden in Namakkal

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his three young daughters before dying by suicide due to severe financial distress.

The deceased, Govindaraj, a resident of Rasipuram in Namakkal was under immense pressure after taking huge loans to construct a house. Unable to repay the debts and was said to be under mental pressure, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Govindaraj allegedly attacked and killed his daughters, Pragthishasri (9), Rithikasri (7), and Devasri (3) using a sharp weapon. Following the brutal murders, he is believed to have died by suicide

Upon receiving information, Namakkal police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation is currently underway.





Trigger Warning

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app