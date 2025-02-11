Father-daughter duo killed in road mishap near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter died in a road mishap after a lorry rammed into their bike as they were travelling near Sriperumbudur in the Kancheepuram on Sunday.

Sriperumbudur police said that the duo Sathish of Pattunool Chatram near Sriperumbudur and his daughter S Joshika were heading along the highway at Singaperumal Koil when a container lorry that was coming in the opposite direction collided with their vehicle.

Due to the impact, both of them were thrown to the ground and sustained severe injuries.

While Joshika was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, Sathish was admitted to a government hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries.

The police are on the lookout for the lorry driver.