Father and wife dies after car rams retaining wall near Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two persons of a family were crushed to death on the spot, while another sustained a severe injury after their car hit the retaining wall of the national highway at Thuvarankurichi near Tiruchy on Saturday.

Patrick (55), a resident of LG Nagar near Nagamalai in Madurai, and working as a professor in a private college, along with his son Melvin (33), an IT professional and daughter-in-law Arockia Prescilla (26), were proceeding from Chennai to Madurai by car.

Melvin was behind the wheel. On Saturday, in the early hours, when they were nearing Krishnapuram on the Thuvarankurichi-Natham National Highway, Melvin lost control of the car, which hit the retaining wall on the highway. In an impact, Patrick died on the spot, while Melvin and Arockia Prescilla sustained severe injuries.

The passersby gathered at the spot and commenced the rescue operation. They rushed Melvin and Arockia Prescilla to Thuvarankurichi GH. However, Prescilla succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Thuvarankurichi police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body of Patrick and sent it to Manapparai GH, while the body of Prescilla was sent to Madurai GH.

The injured Melvin was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai, where he is undergoing treatment. The Thuvarankurichi police have registered a case and are investigating.