Farmers seek Rs 25 lakh solatium for victims of lightning in Cuddalore

TIRUCHY: Farmers, who were present for the grievances redressal meet in Thanjavur, wore black badges seeking solatium of Rs 25 lakh for farmers who died in Cuddalore struck by lightning. They also staged a walkout from the meet on Thursday, demanding proper paddy procurement and compensation for the damaged crops.

The farmers' grievances redressal meet was held in Thanjavur chaired by the Collector B Priyanka Pankajam. More than 50 farmers, led by Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, attended the meeting wearing black badges. They said that the state government had disbursed a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the public who died in the Karur tragedy while attending actor Vijay’s political campaign and Rs 10 lakh to the victims of spurious liquor consumption in Villupuram, but just Rs 5 lakh to the farmers who died struck by the lightning in Cuddalore.

Vimalnathan said the solatium of Rs 5 lakh was inadequate and appeared to be an act of mockery of the farmers.

Immediately, the members staged a walkout from the meeting hall. Subsequently, they staged a protest in front of the main entrance of the Collectorate, demanding Rs 25 lakh as solatium to the farmers and Rs 35,000 per acre to the farmers, who lost their crops in the recent heavy rains and proper paddy procurement across the Delta region.

The farmers blamed the TNCSC for not making proper plans for the procurement and for failing to initiate a proper procurement process.

“This lethargic attitude of the officials leads the farmers to commit suicide, and the state government should be responsible for the entire loss to the farmers,” Vimalnathan said.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Farmers Associations State president Sukumaran, who carried the sprouted paddy which was kept waiting in front of the DPCs, said that the state government has been giving step-motherly treatment to the farmers.

The procurement of paddy has not so far been accelerated in the region, and they demanded proper crop damage assessment and compensation for the crop loss.