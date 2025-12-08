Farmers protest 13-year jail for Pandian over damage to ONGC

THANJAVUR: Farmers staged a protest at Sirkazhi in Thanjavur district on Sunday, condemning the arrest and sentencing of PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, in a case of damaging ONGC properties during a protest against methane extraction.

The demonstration was held in front of the Sirkazhi police station under the leadership of Thanjai zonal coordination committee head Vettankudi Srinivasan.

In 2015, Pandian and several farmers had staged a hunger strike at Kariamangalam in Tiruvarur district opposing ONGC’s methane project survey work in Vikrapandi. A case was later filed for alleged damage to ONGC property. The Tiruvarur district court delivered its verdict, awarding 13 years imprisonment to Pandian.

District office-bearers Viswanathan, Panneerselvam, Balachandran and Sirkazhi town leader Govi Natarajan led the protest, which drew more than 50 farmers. They demanded that the case against Pandian be withdrawn and that he be released. Several union and town functionaries also participated.

In 2015, the ONGC had attempted to make a shed for erecting a well at Kariyamangalam village near Kottur and a group of 24 persons including PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, Selvaraj, panchayat president ransacked the shed that was being made. They also had threatened the workers not to establish any well in the spot.

Based on the complaint by the contractor Vanchinathan, Vikkirapandiam police had registered a case against 24 persons including Pandian and Selvaraj and the case was in progress with the Tiruvarur Mahila Fast Track court.

On Saturday, the judge Sarathraj who heard the case, awarded 13 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 13,500 to Pandian and Selvaraj and others were acquitted.