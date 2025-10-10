Farmers plan Delhi stir as demands fail

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu unit of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has planned to stage a protest in Delhi for five days from November 7, pressing their demands, including profitable pricing for the agricultural produce. They have planned a campaign tour across Tamil Nadu from December 15 to highlight their demands.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, SKM’s state coordinator, PR Pandian, stated that the State government should establish a sufficient number of Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) in light of the ongoing kuruvai harvest, based on the requirement. SKM state president P Ayyakannu accompanied him during the press meet.

The farmer leader demanded open-air DPCs across the Delta. Pandian stated that the DPCs are currently procuring 500 bags daily, which should be increased to 1,000 bags per day. Steps should be initiated to transport the procured paddy to the rice mills without delay, to avoid paddy getting damaged in the rain.

Stating that the monsoon is setting in, he asked the State government to recommend to the Union government that the moisture condition be relaxed to 22 per cent and made permanent in Tamil Nadu, he said. Raising complaints over the shortage of fertilisers and pesticides, Ayyakannu said the TNCSC and the State government are responsible for the shortage, and steps should be initiated for an adequate stock of fertilisers.

He added that the farmers are planning a protest in Delhi as their repeated demands have fallen on deaf ears.