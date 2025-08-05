Farmers oppose ring road along waterbody in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: Tiruvarur farmers opposed the Mela Maravakadu-Mannargudi ring road project routed through Vathi Kulam, a major source of water for irrigation for around 10 villages.

The farmers also threatened to stage a series of protests if the project is not withdrawn.

According to the farmers, the particular Maravakadu-Mannargudi ring road project has been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, but it has been planned through the waterbody.

“Despite the state government having been campaigning to upkeep the environment and revamp the waterbodies, the major road work goes through the Vathi Kulam, which irrigates more than 10 villages. We will never allow the project if the waterbody is affected,” said PR Pandian, President of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations.

Pandian said that the Vathi Kulam is recharged by Katteri canal, and the road project would certainly destroy the entire pond. Farmers who are dependent on this waterbody will struggle for water. So the government should withdraw the project,” he said.

Pandian further said that the irrigation infrastructure in the Cauvery Delta region is protected by the farmers as they are life givers for them, and more than 90 per cent of people depend on agriculture.

“If the projects in the name of development destroy the infrastructure made for agriculture, the farmers from the region would intensify protests against the government,” he said.