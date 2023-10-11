Farmers oppose move to acquire cultivable lands for new jail in Madurai

MADURAI: Several farmers affiliated to Bharatiya Kisan Sangh raised objections to any acquisition of cultivable lands for construction of a new prison near Vadipatti in Madurai district.

During grievances redressal meeting convened in the Vadipatti taluk office on Tuesday, the farmers led by T Perumal, national vice president, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vadipatti, raised slogans urging the government to withdraw its move to acquire cultivable lands for creating such facility.

Perumal said the State government had plans to acquire huge chunks of land (500 acres) in almost 15 villages of the Vadipatti taluk. Further he said if any such land acquisition commenced, the lands meant for agriculture would go out of the hands of progressive farmers.

They are longtime farmers and have no alternate source of livelihood. Therefore, he said cultivable lands should be protected.