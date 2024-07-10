Farmers from Mayiladuthurai stage sit-in against bank

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Mayiladuthurai staged a sit-in protest in front of SBI branch on Tuesday claiming threats from officials.



The villages of Kondathur, Pagasalai, Semangalam, Alaveli and Natham were adopted by SBI Mayiladuthurai, which provided crop loans.

Due to crop failure ryots missed some EMIs. The bank sent notices to the farmers to pay the dues or face property attachment.

Shocked farmers staged a stir led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district president Simson.