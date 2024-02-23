Farmers besige toll plaza condemning death of protesting ryot in Delhi

TIRUCHY: Condemning the death of protesting farmers in Delhi, delta farmers besieged Tiruchy Samayapuram toll plaza on Thursday and demanded the Union government to fulfill the demands of the farmers immediately. The farmers led by P Ayyakannu, state president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu who assembled in front of the Tiruchy Samayapuram toll plaza on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass and staged a protest against the Union government for failing to fulfill the long- pending demands of the farmers. They also raised slogans in support of the protesting farmers in Delhi. They also demanded a profitable price for the agri produce and pension to the farmers in the age group of 60 and above.