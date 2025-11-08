Farmer who strangled two women for their jewels shot at, arrested near Sangagiri

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old farmer, who strangled two elderly women to death and robbed their jewels, was nabbed by police after opening fire in Salem on Friday.

After tracking the accused to a hideout at Orukkamalai near Sangagiri in the early hours, the police opened fire on the right leg of Ayyanar, from Kamalapuram in Omalur, in self-defence when he attacked Sub-Inspector Kannan with a sickle, injuring him, and also attempted to strike at another cop, who, however, managed to dodge the attack.

Inquiries revealed that he murdered M Pavayee (70), and A Periyamma (75), both hailing from the Thadanur area, by strangling them with a saree and dumping their bodies in the stagnant waters of a stone quarry in the neighbourhood. The two women had gone grazing their cattle at the quarry site on the evening of 4 November, when the gruesome double murder happened.

“He murdered them both by strangulation and stole around one sovereign of gold jewels, which they were wearing, and their silver anklets before dumping the bodies in the stagnant water,” police said.

Police said Ayyanar is into farming on three acres of land leased out by Pavayee’s family and was residing there in a hut. After being nabbed, Ayyanar was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, while the injured cop has been undergoing treatment in Sangagiri Government Hospital.