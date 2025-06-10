Farmer sets himself ablaze at Dharmapuri SP office over land dispute, succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old farmer who had set himself ablaze a few days ago at the Dharmapuri SP office over a land dispute, died on Tuesday without responding to treatment.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the deceased Jayaraman, a resident of Raja Thoppu village in Dharmapuri district owned a poultry farm. On June 4, he came to the Superintendent of Police's office to submit a petition at the grievance redressal meet, demanding the return of the land title deed he had given to his relative.

Much to the horror of everyone in the premises, Jayaraman doused himself with kerosene and set himself on fire. The police rescued him and admitted him to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital where he succumbed to the burns on Tuesday. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.