Farmer leader kept under house arrest to prevent black flag protest

TIRUCHY: A farmers' association leader was kept under house arrest in Thanjavur on Wednesday to prevent him from organising a black flag protest against the Prime Minister, who was visiting Coimbatore.



It is said that the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association had earlier announced a protest against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore to take part in the Natural Farming summit, claiming that the Union government had not fulfilled the promises to the farmers.



On Wednesday, a team of police went to the house of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association President Palaniappan in Thanjavur, and he was kept under house arrest and asked not to move out from the house.





However, Palaniappan argued with the police that the association was protesting against the unfulfilled promises given to the farmers by the union government. He also said that the central team visited the Delta region to inspect the moisture condition of the paddy, but there was no information about the relaxation of the moisture condition so far.

But still, Palaniappan was under police custody till late evening after the police ensured that the Prime Minister’s programme got over.