Farmer killed in elephant attack in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old man, who was critically injured in an attack by a wild elephant in Coimbatore on Thursday evening, died without responding to treatment on Friday.

The deceased, Maruthachalam alias Senthil was working in a farm owned by one Rajendran at Bommanampalayam in Maruthamalai foothills. On Thursday, around 7 pm, Senthil was proceeding to the farm after picking up his two children from tuition, when a wild elephant came his way near the farm.

While the two children escaped unhurt, the elephant attacked Senthil, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), yet he succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment on Friday.

Even though villagers raised suspicion that the elephant involved in the conflict was Rolex, the forest department has yet to ascertain.

It continues to remain evasive despite multiple efforts by the forest department to capture it.

Rolex once managed to escape even after being fired at with tranquiliser shots. A team from the forest department and Kumkis continued to monitor the elephant.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (non-political) president Venugopal urged the district administration to drive away wild elephants that intrude into farms by firing rubber bullets.

“A hiked compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be given to the families of those killed in attacks similar to those in Karnataka,” he said while raising the issue of frequent human-animal conflicts in Coimbatore, at the farmers' grievance meeting at the District Collector's office on Friday.