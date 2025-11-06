Farmer killed, daughter hurt as overspeeding ambulance hits bike in Manapparai; Telangana driver held

TIRUCHY: A farmer died on the spot while his daughter sustained severe injuries after an ambulance hit their two-wheeler at Manapparai in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

Kannan (50), a farmer from Nattarpatti near Mannaparai in Tiruchy, along with his daughter Thavamani (16), a Class 12 student from Government Higher Secondary School, Thuvarankurichi, was proceeding to the school to drop her off.

While they were on the Thuvarankurichi- Natham National Highway over bridge, an ambulance bound from Madurai to Telangana, coming at a high speed, hit their bike, in which both Kannan and Thavamani were thrown off.

Kannan died on the spot with a severe head injury, while Thavamani sustained severe injuries and was battling for life. On information, the Thuvarankurichi police rushed to the spot, retrieved Kannan's body and sent it to Manapparai GH, while the injured Thavamani was rushed to Tiruchy GH.

The police registered a case and arrested the ambulance driver, Kirankumar (25) from Telangana. The ambulance was said to be returning to Telangana after dropping a patient in Madurai. Further investigations are on