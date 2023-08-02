Farmer killed as his goats grazed neighbouring farm in Pattukkotai

TIRUCHY: A farmer from Pattukkottai was murdered after an altercation with a neighbouring farmer after his goat grazed his neighbour’s farm and police arrested the accused on Tuesday. V Gunasekaran (42), a farmer from Alathur near Pattukkottai was found dead at his coconut farm with multiple cut injuries on Tuesday morning.

The passers by who noticed it passed on the information to the Pattukkottai Taluk police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the GH.

The police registered a case and commenced investigation in which they found that goats of Gunasekaran used to graze at the neighbouring farm owned by C Muthuselvan (27). On Monday, there was a quarrel and Muthuselvan had reportedly attacked Gunasekaran with a sickle, killing him on spot.