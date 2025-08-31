Farmer injured by bear attack in Theni

A 52-year-old farmer was injured in an attack by a wild bear at Dharmarajapuram near Varusanadu in Theni district. The injured victim has been identified as Murugan of Dharmarajapuram.

The incident occurred in the fringes of the forest at around 6 am, when he was collecting fodder for livestock. Murugan was caught unawares when, suddenly, a bear jumped out from behind a bush and attacked him.

He was injured in the head and face. However, he just managed to escape with his life. The Kandamanur Forest personnel rushed to the spot and took Murugan to Theni Government Medical College Hospital. He got four stitches on his head, and also underwent a CT scan, the Range Officer said.