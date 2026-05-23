Farmer injured after unidentified gang opens fire with country rifles in Karur

Sources said, Karunagiri (48), a farmer from Valayapatti village near Sevappur in Karur who has been residing in his farm house was returning home in the late hours of Friday.

When he was crossing his farm, an unidentified gang shot him multiple rounds and fled away. Karunagiri who sustained multiple injuries raised alarm and soon his relatives rushed to the spot and rescued him and rushed him to the Dindigul GH where he has been undergoing treatment.