Farmer injured after unidentified gang opens fire with country rifles in Karur

TIRUCHY: A farmer sustained multiple injuries after an unidentified gang shot him with country made rifles in Karur in the wee hours of Saturday.
Sources said, Karunagiri (48), a farmer from Valayapatti village near Sevappur in Karur who has been residing in his farm house was returning home in the late hours of Friday.
When he was crossing his farm, an unidentified gang shot him multiple rounds and fled away. Karunagiri who sustained multiple injuries raised alarm and soon his relatives rushed to the spot and rescued him and rushed him to the Dindigul GH where he has been undergoing treatment.
On information Kadavur police rushed to the spot and collected around 10 pellets and conducted inquiries.
Police who registered a case, secured a few of Karunagiri’s relatives who had a dispute over a property and are interrogating.