Farmer from Cuddalore gets special invitation to attend Independence Day reception

CHENNAI: Rangaraj is one happy man, as he has been chosen to participate in the Independence Day reception that is to be held on August 15 at the Cultural Center in Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

According to a Maalaimlar report, an invitation for the same has been sent to Rangaraj, who is a farmer from Ayikuppam in Cuddalore. The invitation, which came from the President's Office, was personally presented by the Cuddalore South Sub-Divisional Postal Inspector Vadivelan.

Expressing his excitement, Rangaraj said that the special invitation and the opportunity to attend a national event has given him great pride and joy.