Farmer ends life over loan harassment; TN Farmers’ Association demands action

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association has strongly condemned a private Microfinance Bank after a farmer allegedly died by suicide following harassment and public humiliation by bank officials over delayed loan repayment.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Association’s General Secretary, Sami Natarajan, said that Vadivelu, a farmer from Pithiyampalayam Keelakkadu village in Kottavadi panchayat, Valapadi taluk, had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the Valapadi branch of the private bank for agricultural purposes. Though he had consistently repaid the loan in 30 installments, a delay in the recent payment reportedly led to threats from bank officials.

On April 30, officials from the bank are said to have visited the farmer's home and verbally abused him in the presence of villagers, causing severe mental distress. Vadivelu later consumed pesticides and died by suicide.

The Farmers Association said that a protest demonstration has been planned in Valapadi on May 5 to press for these demands.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had recently passed a law prohibiting coercive loan recovery methods. "The fact that this incident occurred even before the law could come into effect shows the urgency of enforcement," Natarajan said.

While the police have filed a case of abetment to suicide, the Association demanded that it be altered to a murder case under the new law. It also called for compensation to be paid to the bereaved family and for the outstanding loan to be written off.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app