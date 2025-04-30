Farmer dies by suicide after being humiliated by bank staff over delay loan installment payment

CHENNAI: A farmer died by suicide near Vazhapadi in Salem after allegedly being humilated by the bank employee for delayed loan installment.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased identified as Vadivel from Thukkiyampalayam in Salem, had taken Rs 4.80 lakhs by mortgaging his land from a private bank.

He has been consistently paying the loan installments for the past four years.

However, this month, there was a delay of 20 days in the repayment.

On Tuesday evening, the bank employee went to Vadivel's house and allegedly humiliated him by speaking in a derogatory manner, the report added.

Unable to bear the pressure and humiliation from the bank, Vadivel consumed pesticides and died by suicide.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app