Fan frenzy gives London cops the jitters; CM Vijay cancels event

The cancellation left many fans, some of whom had queued for hours, disappointed.

“For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don't have permission due to safety concerns,” a member of the chief minister's team announced over a loudspeaker.

“I think it’s reasonable but all of these people have been waiting. This is hardly the kind of crowds we see in Tamil Nadu,” said a young fan who had been camped at the actor-turned-politician's hotel for hours.