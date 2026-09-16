Public safety: London Tamil diaspora told to refrain from seeing CM Vijay

Citing public safety priorities and explicit directives from the Metropolitan Police Service, the party confirmed that personal meet-and-greet sessions have been called off.

"The Tamil community in London warmly awaits the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping public safety in mind and adhering to the guidelines of the London Metropolitan Police, the Chief Minister will be unable to meet you. Therefore, we kindly request everyone to refrain from trying to see him," the TVK IT wing said on social media.

"In addition, we respectfully request supporters and members of the public to refrain from gathering outside the hotel where he is staying, or waiting along his travel routes," it said.