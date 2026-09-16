Public safety: London Tamil diaspora told to refrain from seeing CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The TVK on Wednesday appealed to the members of the Tamil diaspora in London against gathering at hotel premises or along transit routes to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Citing public safety priorities and explicit directives from the Metropolitan Police Service, the party confirmed that personal meet-and-greet sessions have been called off.
"The Tamil community in London warmly awaits the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping public safety in mind and adhering to the guidelines of the London Metropolitan Police, the Chief Minister will be unable to meet you. Therefore, we kindly request everyone to refrain from trying to see him," the TVK IT wing said on social media.
"In addition, we respectfully request supporters and members of the public to refrain from gathering outside the hotel where he is staying, or waiting along his travel routes," it said.
Hundreds of fans gathered outside London's tallest building, The Shard, were disappointed after the event to see the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was cancelled
Hundreds of fans gathered outside London's tallest building, The Shard, on Tuesday were disappointed after the event to see the Tamil Nadu CM was cancelled after Metropolitan police expressed safety concerns.
CM Vijay is leading a state delegation to the UK to attract investments into Tamil Nadu.
Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office said the delegation had signed multiple agreements involving investments.