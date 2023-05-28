Family members cry foul over girl’s death; stage protest in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The family and relatives of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karur, staged a protest in front of Tiruchy GH, where her body was kept on Saturday.

According to reports, the parents of Devika found her dead on Friday evening when her body was found floating in a well near their house at Savarimedu village near Kulithalai in Karur district.

Following their suspicion over her death, the officials sent the body to the Tiruchy GH for a postmortem. On Saturday, a group of relatives of Devika gathered at the GH and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprit.

After receiving information, Tiruchy West Tahsildar, Tiruchy Sub Collector and Kulithalai Sub Collector held talks with the agitating members. The agitating members demanded a re-postmortem and action against six suspects.

Later, the Kulithalai DSP held talks with the agitating family and relatives. Upon assurance by the DSP, they withdrew the protest and accepted the body. Further investigations are ongoing.