Family discords results in 2 different murders in Salem, Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: Domestic disputes ended up in the murder of a woman and an elderly man in Salem and Dharmapuri districts on Monday.

Police said the accused Manohar (30) assaulted his step-father Murugesan alias Balsamy (63) from Omalur with an iron rod on the head resulting in his death on the spot.

“The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, questioned his step father for quarreling with his mother Selvarani (60). Suddenly, he assaulted Murugesan with an iron rod, killing him on the spot,” police said.

On receiving information, the Omalur police registered a case and arrested the accused and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Salem Government Hospital.

In another incident in Dharmapuri, Venkatesh (34) from Bargur in Krishnagiri murdered his wife Mahalakshmi (29) by slitting her throat. They were married for nine years and they have a son and a daughter.

Following a quarrel over some family issue, Mahalakshmi went to her parent’s house in Harur four months ago. On November 15, Venkatesh came to his in-laws house and the couple went to a temple in Tiruchendur.

On their return on Monday morning, a quarrel broke out again and Venkatesh slit the throat of his wife, who died after bleeding profusely. He then fled away from the spot along with his two children.

On receiving information, the Harur police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Harur Government Hospital. A case has been registered and a search is on for the absconding accused.