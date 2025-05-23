Faltering INDI alliance behind Stalin’s Delhi visit: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday alleged political motives for Chief Minister MK Stalin's New Delhi visit, claiming that the capital trip has no tangible benefits for the people of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Tamilisai accused the Chief Minister of prioritising alliance politics over governance.

"Stalin is in Delhi today not to further the cause of Tamil Nadu but to strengthen the INDI Alliance, which is faltering. This visit is about safeguarding political interests, not addressing public welfare," she charged.

Tamilisai condemned the Chief Minister's earlier absence from NITI Aayog meetings, which she described as crucial platforms for collaborative federalism.

"The transformation of the Planning Commission into NITI Aayog by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aimed at fostering constructive dialogue between the Centre and the states. This body exists to articulate and address the developmental needs of each state," she noted.

Highlighting the significance of such meetings, she said they offer state governments the opportunity to outline infrastructure requirements and strategic plans for long-term growth, especially with the nation's 2047 development vision in mind.

"Skipping these sessions (in the past) is a dereliction of duty. It results in Tamil Nadu missing critical opportunities for funding and policy input," she said.

Tamilisai further blamed the DMK government for the State's current fiscal challenges, alleging that political posturing had eclipsed administrative responsibility.

"Had the Chief Minister attended these meetings earlier with a clear agenda and requisite documentation, Tamil Nadu could have secured its rightful share. Instead, he chose to boycott them under the guise of protest, which has cost the state dearly," she asserted.

The BJP leader concluded by urging the public to recognise the implications of such decisions.

"NITI Aayog is not merely a bureaucratic forum—it is a policy think tank vital to shaping India's future. The DMK's disregard for it (in the past) reflects misplaced priorities, which the people of Tamil Nadu must see through," she added.