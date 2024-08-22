Fake NCC man held in Krishnagiri schoolgirl rape case had cheated family of Rs 36 lakh

COIMBATORE: As the probe into the sexual assault of a teen by a fake NCC trainer gathered momentum, the Krishnagiri police have discovered that the prime accused has also conned a family of Rs 36 lakh by impersonating an advocate and issued fake court orders.

Fake NCC camp trainer and now-expelled NTK functionary Sivaraman took a total of Rs 36 lakh from seven members of a family from Kondepalli village in Krishnagiri, by pretending to be an advocate.

He received the money by showing fake court orders while promising to retrieve their land in illegal possession of another person. The family came to know of the fraud only when they came across the news of his involvement in sexual assault. In a petition to police, the grieving family had sought police action.

Meanwhile, police arrested Sivaraman’s close aide Sakthivel (39) from Kollupatty village in Karimangalam in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. “They both visited the schools and introduced themselves as NCC officers from Salem Zone to seek permission to conduct camps. The school authorities did not suspect any foul play as the duo spoke fluent English, dressed in neat attire, and presented with a suave mannerism. They collected huge amounts to conduct the camps and issued fake NCC certificates, shields and medals to students,” police said.

The victim studying Class 8 was showered generously with a shield and three medals to silence her from revealing the trauma inflicted on her. Police have so far arrested 12 persons including the school principal, teachers, and fake NCC trainers.

The private school, where the sexual assault incident happened continues to remain closed. A separate inquiry is under way by school education authorities.

In another development, Sivaraman, who was undergoing treatment in Krishnagiri GH has been shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem.