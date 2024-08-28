Fake NCC camp case: What about the school girls’ safety, asks Madras HC

CHENNAI: Raising a series of pointed questions on the safety of school students, the Madras High Court directed the State government to file a detailed report on the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of 13 girl students at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji also directed the Legal Services Authority to inspect the private school at Krishnagiri, and interact with the students and their parents and file a detailed report. It also directed the Krishnagiri Mahila Court to consider the parents’ applications seeking compensation under the Pocso Act.

The directions were issued while hearing a PIL moved by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe into the sexual assault.

In his petition, Suryaprakasam said the main accused, Sivaraman (who later died in the hospital), held four bogus NCC camps in Krishnagiri. He also raised suspicion over the manner in which Sivaraman died and alleged that the State was covering up the entire incident by shifting the blame on the dead accused. Wondering how a single person conducted such fake camps, he said a CBI probe was required to bring out the whole truth and arrest everyone involved in the racket.

The bench asked Advocate General (AG) PS Raman how the main accused was allowed to conduct such fake camps and what actions were taken against the school management. The AG submitted that a show-cause notice has been issued against the school management, and added that the inquiry would advance after receiving its response.

He also submitted that all the accused, including the school principal, owner and other persons involved in the crime, were arrested and a special investigation team headed by an officer in the rank of IG has been formed to investigate the case.

The bench also raised serious questions about the safety of the school children and asked how a school management could allow the NCC camp without authorisation. To this, AG Raman submitted that the Director of School Education has already sent circulars to all schools regarding granting permission for NCC camps.

To the petitioner’s plea to direct the government to provide ex-gratia to the girls, the AG submitted that providing ex-gratia will be considered.

After the submissions, the bench posted the hearing on September 4.

AG Raman apologises to court for wrong info

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman apologised to the court for submitting wrong information about the death of the father of the accused.

During the hearing in the morning, AG Raman submitted that Sivaraman's father Ashok Kumar was found in an inebriated state as he consumed alcohol, and died after collapsing on the road. However, he later clarified that Ashok was a diabetic patient who felt dizzy and went on a two-wheeler to buy chocolate [to stabilise the sugar level]. On the way, he collapsed and died, said the AG.

The AG added that the main accused, Sivaraman, was admitted to the Krishnagiri government hospital after fracturing his leg while trying to escape. There, he consumed the rat poison that was concealed in his undergarment, which led to his death, he said.

The AG also submitted that both autopsy reports and a report on the preliminary investigation into Ashok’s death would be placed before the court in the next hearing.